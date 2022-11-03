2023 Lagos guber: It is an insult to mention Funke Akindele’s name, Tinubu declares

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed to his supporters that it is insulting and disrespectful to mention the name of Funke Akindele, the deputy gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party(PDP), in Lagos, in the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial race.

The presidential hopeful said this on Wednesday while meeting with some of his supporters at the Lagos APC Secretariat.

In a now-viral video on social media, the former governor of Lagos state while responding to a campaign song, which described Funke Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to his anointed candidate Mr Sanwo-Olu said the supporters should not even act as if they remember her name.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said “Don’t even behave as if you remember the name.

“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place.”

Also present at the event were the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Olufemi Hamzat who have Tinubu’s backing for re-election.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria’s air safety record gains international recognition

Latest News

Court nullifies APC primary election in Kwara

Latest News

FG seeks private sector support to address challenges of agric extension services

Latest News

 Bauchi Gov set to appoint LG caretaker committees 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More