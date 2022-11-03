2023 Lagos guber: It is an insult to mention Funke Akindele’s name, Tinubu declares

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed to his supporters that it is insulting and disrespectful to mention the name of Funke Akindele, the deputy gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party(PDP), in Lagos, in the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial race.

The presidential hopeful said this on Wednesday while meeting with some of his supporters at the Lagos APC Secretariat.

In a now-viral video on social media, the former governor of Lagos state while responding to a campaign song, which described Funke Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to his anointed candidate Mr Sanwo-Olu said the supporters should not even act as if they remember her name.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said “Don’t even behave as if you remember the name.

“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place.”

Also present at the event were the incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Olufemi Hamzat who have Tinubu’s backing for re-election.