Man arrested for killing 20-year-old daughter over family feud in Akwa Ibom

By Udeme Utip - Uyo
Akwa Ibom State police command has arrested one Sunday Etukudo for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk Sunday over a family misunderstanding.
Tribune Online gathered that the suspect buried the slain daughter’s corpse in a shallow grave within the family compound at Omum Unyiam Village, Etim Ekpo local government area of the state
According to the statement by the command, signed by its Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon on Wednesday, the suspect alleged that the deceased held his manhood during the scuffle, adding that he hit her with a stick and she collapsed.
The statement reads in part “based on credible information, on 9th October 2022, at about 1910hrs, one Ime Sunday Etukudo of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, unlawfully killed and buried his daughter, one Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, aged 20yrs, at the family compound in Omum Unyiam Village.
“The Suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding which led to a fight and that the victim held his manhood, that he, in turn, used a stick to hit her on the head, which led to her death and that he decided to bury her in a shallow grave to cover his track.
“The Police have exhumed the body and preserved same for autopsy”
The police also raided a kidnappers’ den and arrested a notorious robbery/kidnapper kingpin, Emediong Etuk popularly known as Mopol in the Ukanafun local government area of the state.


The raid was occasioned by a tip-off from credible sources which led the police to spring into action and kill the suspect in the cause of the operation.
The suspect was said to have sustained several bullet wounds in a gun battle with the operatives of the Police and was arrested while trying to scale through a fence.
The statement also disclosed that the suspect before giving up the ghost confessed to being responsible for many abductions and robberies, including that of one Ekom Ime Akpan on 13/10/2022.
The statement added “A notorious kidnapper and robbery kingpin, one Emediong Nse Etuk, a.k.a mopol, responsible for kidnapping and robberies with his gang, in and around Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Abak and environs has been neutralised in Ukanafun while attempting to scale the fence after the Police, relying on credible information and on the instruction of the CP, stormed their hideout at Ukanafun.
“Suspect before giving up the ghost confessed to being responsible for many abductions and robberies, including that of one Ekom Ime Akpan on 13/10/2022.
“Also, on 29th September 2022 at about 1400hrs, one Edet Uyo Ntung ‘m’ was arrested for the murder of one Emem Monday Uyo ‘m’, both of Afaha Ediene village in Ikono Local Government Area
“Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a lingering family feud. The Suspect who is the Uncle and family Head of the Deceased, invited him to his residence on the pretext of addressing the problem. Rather than doing so, he brought out his machete and cut his face, hand, neck and other parts of his body, leading to his instant death.
“Furthermore, on 26/10/2022, at about 1400hrs, one Abel Irom Itam, ‘m’, a Student of Maurid Polytechnic had a fight with a fellow student, one Precious Johnson ‘m’, over a Power Bank. The said Johnson died a few hours after he was rushed to the hospital. The Suspect, Abel Irom has been arrested”
The Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, according to the statement “has ordered a discrete investigation into all the cases and warned residents of the state against resorting to self-help but always involve the police in issues.
He assured that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

