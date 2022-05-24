2023: I’m still in senatorial race ― Tola Awosika

A senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ondo Central Senatorial district, Tola Awosika, has denied withdrawing from the race, saying “I am still in the race.”

Awosika stated this in a statement signed by him, said it became imperative to alert the public and members of the party following reports in some quarters that he had withdrawn from the senatorial race.

Awosika said: “Our attention has been drawn to a rumour being peddled by some unscrupulous elements that Tola Awosika had stepped down his ambition to represent the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

“We make bold to declare that this is not just wicked, mischievous and unfounded but a figment of the malicious imagination of those who are intimidated by the soaring support and acceptance enjoyed by Dr Tola Awosika among delegates and the people of the district.

“For the avoidance of all doubts, Dr Tola Awosika has not and will not step down as he is the most favoured and better positioned to clinch the ticket of our great party (APC).

“Leaders of our great party, delegates, party faithful and the general public should be aware and not be misled or deceived by cheap propaganda and outright lies being employed by some elements to mislead supporters of Dr Tola Awosika and the good people of Ondo State.





“Tola Awosika is much closer to clinching the ticket of the APC to represent his people in the central senatorial district.”

