The Kogi Hajj Commission has commenced medical screening for intending pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj exercise across the three Senatorial districts in Kogi State.

According to the chairman of the commission, Sheikh Luqman Abdullahi said medical screening for all intending pilgrims will commence from 10th to 12th May.

Medical screening for pilgrims from the central senatorial district will hold on 10th May at Darul Argam High School Agasa in Okene Local government area vy 9 am prompt.

Pilgrims from the Eastern part of the state would be screened on 11th May 2023 at Nurul Islam Nursery and primary school Anyigba by 9 am.

Those from the western senatorial district would have their medical screening on 12th May at the Hajj Commission premises, Lokoja by 9 am.

The chairman added that there will be a mop-up medical screening exercise on 13th May at the Hajj Commission premises Lokoja by 9 am.

According to the chairman, enlightenment and practical demonstration exercise will hold for all pilgrims from the 14th to the 16th of May in each of the zone.

The enlightenment exercise for central will hold in the following venues; central, Darul Argam High School Agasa in Okene Local government area and 9 am, East;

Nurul Islam Nursery and primary school Anyigba by 9 am, while the west will hold theirs at the Hajj Commission premises, Lokoja by 9 am.

He added that inoculation and distribution of materials will hold from 17th to 19th May at the Hajj Commission premises, Lokoja.

Kogi Central will have their inoculation on the 17th, East, and 18th while the West will have theirs on the 19th of May by 9 am each day.