Subair Mohammed

No fewer than twenty-nine political parties, under the umbrella body of Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima in the forthcoming polls.

The group also endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another term of office and other candidates of the party.

COPPILS pledged to mobilise over two million non-APC members’ votes across the state for both the party’s presidential and governorship candidates.

The political parties, both registered and deregistered which gave the endorsement, on Thursday, at a grant event in Ikeja, Lagos, include AD, UPN, UPP, NPC, ACPN, CPN, BNPP, PPP, PPA, NUP, UP, LM, Mega Party, MMN and FJP.

Others are NCMP, GDPN, APA MAJA, AGAP, ID Party, RPN, Green Party, Hope Democrats, DA, C4C party, NPM and Independent Democrats.

Speaking at the endorsement, Convener of the group, Hon. Akinola Obadia disclosed that members of the opposition political parties with their non-APC members have agreed to mobilise and galvanise for support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the completion of the laudable projects in Lagos state.

According to him, Asiwaju Tinubu is the best option for Nigerians.

“For us in Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, the basis of our choice for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is his track records which are visible for all to see,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE