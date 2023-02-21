‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Less than four days to the February 25 presidential election, the Tinubu Support Organisations Colorado (TSOC), United States has rallied support of youths in Ekiti state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu.

The group’s coordinator, Sunday Fadeyi who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while addressing youths explained that the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of the former Lagos state governor captured the myriad challenges confronting the nation and proffer workable solutions to it.

Fadeyi added that the exploits and achievements of Tinubu when he was governor in Lagos placed him ahead of other candidates in the race, saying the APC candidate has the capacity and track record to transform the nation and place it on the pathway of development.

He maintained that youths, women and the entire citizens would be the center of Tinubu’s administration, calling on the people to trust him with their mandates on Saturday.

Fadeyi advised youths at the event to take the message of the APC presidential candidate to their respective homes and villages on the need for people to come out en masse and vote Tinubu on election day.

The Special Assistant to the governor on special duties, Olufemi Aduloju and others who spoke at the event said that the naira and fuel scarcity facing the country were deliberate plans to scuttle the poll and chances of Tinubu.