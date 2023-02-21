Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States have filed a contempt proceeding against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele for their alleged failure to comply with the Supreme Court order extending the deadline for the use of old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

In the contempt of court proceedings filed before the Supreme Court, the three states governments, who are the original plaintiffs in the suit against the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government cautioned the AGF and Emefiele about the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 3, 2023.

The two sets of Form 48, filed by the team of lawyers representing the three states, form part of the applications now awaiting the Supreme Court’s consideration when proceedings resume on Wednesday.

The three state governments had filed a suit at the apex court challenging the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

While the governments of Edo and Bayelsa joined the federal government as respondents in the suit, Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto joined the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara in the legal battle against the Federal Government.

…Details soon