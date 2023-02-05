By Subair Mohammed

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has urged members and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be more committed and dedicated to the party for its candidates to emerge victorious at the forthcoming polls.

Dr. Obasa stated this at a reception held for the Lagos West senatorial candidate and former Lagos state deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule and her team at the Agege Constituency office, Lagos.

According to the Speaker, members and loyalists of the party must work together to ensure victory for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the presidential to the state levels.

The Speaker held that the goal of political campaigns is to ensure that the APC wins at all stages of the forthcoming elections while also expressing confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will emerge as the next president of the country.

He said, “This would make governance at the federal level very easy. The same thing goes for our State.”

The Speaker urged members of the party as well as his loyalists to remain dedicated and put their trust in God to crown their efforts with the needed victories and successes.

He also tasked the members to work in unity, cooperation and with passion as, according to him, victory begins with internal cohesion just as he expressed confidence that the Southwest zone would deliver massively for Tinubu.

“Agege is so committed to the APC. We want good results. We want victories with a landslide. We must show total commitment and dedication and that is when we will get what we want. I commend you all for the support you have given our incoming senator,” he told the party loyalists, who thronged his constituency office.

In her remarks, Adebule commended Agege people for their commitment to the party.

She said records have shown great results from the area during elections.





She said she decided to visit Agege to thank the people and further plead for their support.