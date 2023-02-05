By Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has called on the electorate in Tafawa Balewa LGA of the state not to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare inconclusive election in the area during the series of elections coming up.

He urged them to rather come out and cast their votes massively for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enable it to continue to serve the people by providing democratic dividends to them.

Recall that in 2019, the results of election in the area were declared inconclusive forcing a rerun of the election which eventually gave the PDP victory in the gubernatorial election.

The Governor was speaking in Bununu, headquarters of the LGA over the weekend when he received over 5000 decampees into the PDP to boost his re-election bid.

While receiving the decampees in Bununu, Bala Mohammed said that they made the right choice considering the fact that the APC is becoming more unpopular in Nigeria.

He also assured that the decampees would be carried along and urged the people of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area to support the PDP from top to bottom in the forthcoming general elections as it would offer them better leadership than the APC.

Also addressing supporters earlier in Tafawa Balewa, the Governor pledged to provide a new transformer to the people of the area within two weeks saying he was shocked to learn they have not had electricity for months.

The Governor also promised to construct more roads in Tafawa Balewa LGA that will link communities in the state with neighboring Plateau State to boost socio-economic activities and improve the standard of living if re-elected.

He hoped that the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA will not allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to record another inconclusive election in Tafawa Balewa like was experienced in 2019 which almost led to breakdown of law and order in the area in particular and the state as a whole.

Bala Mohammed also called on citizens of the state to put the state’s interest above personal aspirations for the growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy.





He warned that marauders would not be given the opportunity to take the leadership affairs, adding that candidates on the platform of the PDP in all level are not blindfolded hence the need for to voters to vote for them in the forthcoming election.

He stated that despite the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19, his administration provided curative measures in addition to numerous interventions in education, healthcare, and agriculture among others.

He applauded the tremendous support of traditional rulers in the state for his administration, urging t them to replicate and intensify efforts for a better society.

Earlier while addressing a mammoth crowd during the rally, the leader of the APC decampees, Malam Abdullahi Bafala, said that they made the decision to move to the PDP because of the massive infrastructural development recorded under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed in less than three years.

Explaining the reason for leaving the APC, he said that, “I left APC to join PDP with 5,060 followers. What impressed me was the good work of the Governor. He is working for the people of Bauchi State and not for his pocket.”

He added that, “I cried when l saw the work he did on the Tafawa Balewa road to Yelwa Duguri, 52 kilometres road. It was a virgin land and the people of the area suffered for a long time because of the terrible road.”

“Now, we are smiling because of that road. We are praying to God that he would be re-elected to construct more roads linking the grassroots areas to Tafawa Balewa and beyond,” he stressed.