Hakeem Gbadamosi

Members of the Yar’Adua political family otherwise known as Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) in various political parties across the country on Tuesday, formally announced their movement to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The members who spread across All Progressives Congress (APC) Social Democratic Party (SDP) Accord Party, (AP), and Alliance for Democracy (AD) among others, said the move became necessary to ensure things work well again in the country.

The movement led by its leader, Chief Bode Ajewole, in Akure, said the resolution of the PDM group to pitch a tent with PDP was taken for the growth of the nation’s economy and, consequently, the general prosperity of all Nigerians.

According to him, the decision is a consensus agreement by all members in deference to the expressed wishes of their late founder, late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua and their pioneering National Chairman, National Chairman Late Dr Farouk Abdulazeez.

Ajewole, a one-time member of the House of Representatives, said the decision to join forces with the PDP was not about the individual but an “expression of collective decision jointly taken by majority leaders and followers of Late Shehu Musa Yar-Adua Political family.

He said these political leaders currently spread in APC, ADC, SDP, Accord and Alliance for Democracy parties.’

Ajewole said “our decision was prompted by obvious discrimination, non-inclusion, and outright alienation at all levels of party activities on one hand and the other.

“Also, our decision is based on the need to keep our members in one political party in deference to the wishes of our Late founding leader Ge. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua as well as the wishes of our pioneering National Chairman Late Doctor Farouk Abdulazeez both of whom always preached the need to remain in one political party rather than scattering ourselves in too many political parties.”

The former National Assembly member who was supported by coordinators drawn from across the South West States stressed that the decision was to achieve deserved recognition in the PDP as opposed to many disparate and divergent political parties.

The group however requested all presidential aspirants who took their political roots from the Yar’adua/People’s Front family to “see each other as brothers and embrace decorum, the spirit of sportsmanship, brotherliness and most importantly, refrain from abusing each other.

The National Coordinator, Ajewole who was flanked by the National Director of the Organisation, Godie Ikechi and the North Central Coordinator, Hon Yusuf Sadiq Abubakar, described the movement to PDP “as a mark of respect for our late Icon of politics without bitterness, Gen. Shehu Musa Yar-Adua of blessed memory.”





The PDM however, promised to mobilize support for the PDP to ensure victory for the party at the polls in the forthcoming presidential election.

