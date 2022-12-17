2023: Don’t forget PDP wasteful years, APC Campaign Council tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has urged Nigerians to be wary of promises emanating from the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) particularly its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The APC PCC offered the admonition in a statement at the weekend.

The statement signed by Bayo Onanuga Director, Media & Publicity APC PCC, was on the heels of remarks attributed to Atiku Abubakar that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed in its promises to turn around the state of the nation’s economy and restore security in the country, particularly the North East zone.

Onanuga who faulted the claim declared that the erstwhile ruling party lacks the moral authority to canvass for votes ahead next general elections as he noted that under its sixteen years administration, it ran the economy aground, depleted the nation’s external reserves and allowed the terrorist group, Boko Haram germinate under its watch.

The statement read in part: “The truth be told, PDP in a sane society should not be canvassing for votes to be returned to office when during their 16 years in power, they laid the foundation for the challenges we face today.

“Let us not forget what the party of looters did to our treasury, depleting foreign reserves to $28 billion by May 2015, even though a record N75 trillion flowed into the treasury from oil sales alone, with almost nothing to show.

“Let us not forget that the party of looters nurtured the conditions that led to the emergence of Boko Haram on our soil and it was so clueless about how to deal with the menace as our cities and people were bombed and maimed by Boko Haram terrorists.

‘Let us not forget that for six years, the PDP allowed the insurgents to declare a Caliphate on our soil, controlling 17 local governments in Borno State and four in Adamawa, making Atiku unable to go to Jada, his hometown.

“Let us not forget that the PDP left our infrastructure decrepit, highways impassable after allotted money to contractors had been shared by party stalwarts.

“Let us not forget that this party now posing as recovery agents had already grounded our country and made our economy comatose before Buhari took over on 29 May 2015.

“Let us not forget that the two poorest states in our country, Sokoto and Bayelsa are states governed by the PDP in the last 8 years.

“In the past seven and a half years, the Buhari government has been trying to clear the mess left by the PDP predecessors. Despite the challenges faced on the economic front, among which is dwindling revenue exacerbated by oil theft, the government has been able to showcase many game-changing projects.

“One of them which temporarily opened on 15 December, is the Second Niger Bridge. The PDP promised the South East states and Ifeanyi Okowa’s Delta state that it would do the bridge. For 16 years, the party made one empty promise after another.

Muhammadu Buhari 2018 decided to take on the project. He awarded it all over again and in record time the 1.6 kilometres long bridge is ready.

And it comes with other ancillary infrastructure including a 10.3 km highway, a bypass to Owerri and a toll station at Obosi.





“While we promise Nigerians that our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will build on Buhari’s legacy and improve the economy and the security situation, we can only say to the PDP: “Nigerians have rejected you and our people will not buy your lies again!”

