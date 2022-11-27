2023: CRC-N synod asks Nigerians to reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

The synod of the Christian Reformed Church -Nigeria (CRC-N) on Sunday called on Christians in Nigeria to reject in totality any Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 155th General Church Council meeting of the church held in Takum, Taraba State, and signed by the CRC-N president Rev. Isaiah Magaji Jirapye, and Secretary Rev. Joseph Garba.

The synod while frowning at the same faith ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) urged Christians in the country to ensure that their PVCs were intact and that they come out to vote during elections.

The communique read partly, “on the same faith Presidential ticket of the APC, the synod called on the body of Christ in Nigeria to reject in totality the Muslim-Muslim ticket and frown at those endorsing and supporting the candidature of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetima.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket is not only a threat to the corporate existence of Christians but a calculated attempt at marginalising Christians in Nigeria and to oust them out of political governance.

“We urge Christians in the country to intensify prayers ahead of the 2023 elections for God to choose for Nigeria a leader that can address the challenges confronting the country.

“Council also stressed the need for political parties and politicians to caution their supporters against hate speech and destruction of campaign billboards and posters of opponents. Power comes from God and politicians must conduct themselves responsibly,” the communique read.





The synod in the communique also condoled with families of those killed, maimed and their property destroyed in the wake of the Fulani herdsmen attacks in some communities in Takum, Ussa, Kurmi and Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba and called on security agencies to ensure the safety of the areas for the displaced persons to return.