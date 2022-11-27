‘Beer With Us Festival’ debuts in style

Entertainment
By Segun Adebayo 
Known for the production of some of the biggest concerts in Nigeria; leading entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment has announced the debut edition of a brand new raving music festival to look out for tagged ‘ Beer With Us Festival’ (#BWUFEST).
The debut concert is scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos with performances from rave of the moment, surprise international artistes and a host of remarkable DJs.
Speaking on the coming event, Achievas entertainment’s top executive, Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is associated with.
He said while we keep the names of the performing artists under wrap for now; the concert is one that music lovers should anticipate as it promises to be the biggest music festival in Naija.
Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium boat pickup from any of the jetties from Ikoyi to VGC; an opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox
