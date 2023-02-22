By: Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Benue State, Patricia Kupechi, on Wednesday, assured that the 2023 census will be credible and reliable.

Kupechi stated this in her keynote address delivered at one day Capacity Building Workshop on Effective Reporting on the 2023 Population and Housing Census held at the conference hall at the federal sectariat, Makurdi.

The Federal Commissioner maintained that everything about 2023 census would be technology-based.

She explained that the commission had deployed sophisticated technology to enumerate every part of the country including the Sambisa forest.

According to her the commission had since 2017 migrated from manual to technology.

“Since 2017 we have migrated from manual to technology, so, what we are doing is green census.”

Kupechi, however, enjoined the media to support the activities of the commission so as to achieve success.

