Rachael Omidiji

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned all broadcasting media to avoid announcing election results before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Francisca Aiyetan, Director of broadcast monitoring of NBC, stated on Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, that the directive is to ensure the media enables a credible electoral process.

NBC added that media houses should also abstain from using votes obtained at a polling station to reflect on a candidate’s chances.

The commission instructed all broadcast media to end all partisan political programmes and advertisements by Thursday, per the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to underscore the enormous responsibility trust on broadcasters at this period and therefore calls for strict adherence to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the Electoral Act to ensure sane airwave that will enable a free, fair, credible and transparent election,”

“Consequently, the commission urges broadcasters to note, for full compliance, the following sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code; the broadcaster shall ensure that the broadcast of a partisan political campaign, jingle, announcement and any form partisan party identification or symbol ends not later than twenty-four hours before polling day.

The only exception, the statement added, is when a government functionary may perform a service relating to his office within the 24-hour campaign restriction period, provided there is no colouration of partisanship by the official or the broadcaster.

“The broadcaster shall not permit any political campaign or advertisement on its facilities 24 hours preceding polling day or on polling day,” the statement reads.

“The broadcaster shall not use any vote obtained at a polling station or from exit poll to project or speculate on a candidate’s chances.





“Media house shall relay election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by authorized electoral officer.

“The broadcaster is, therefore by this letter, advised to end all partisan political programmes by 11:59 pm on Thursday, 23rd of February 2023. Please be advised!”

He also urged them to work towards consolidating the country’s democracy.