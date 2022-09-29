2023 campaigns: Kwara Police reads riot act to political parties

As the electioneering campaign for the 2023 general elections takes off, the Kwara state Police command, on Thursday, read the riot act to political parties and politicians in the state on the need to ensure peaceful conduct during their campaigns, saying that the command would deal decisively with erring parties or politicians irrespective of status.

Speaking with journalists during his maiden media briefing in Ilorin, the new commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, urged leaders of various political parties and politicians in the state not to violate the rules of the game but conduct their political activities in accordance with the provisions of the law to ensure peace and security.

The Police boss, who said that the command would ensure a level playing ground for all political tendencies in the state, irrespective of party affiliation, region or tribe, emphasized that the Police are apolitical.

“The people of the state as a whole are our constituency, hence we promise to discharge our duties with clear conscience and fear of God”, he said.

Odama also said that the Police in conjunction with other sister security agencies in the state have concluded plans to emplace adequate security for all political parties to make their campaigns free of any intimidation in all parts of the state.

“The Command is not unaware that, officially, political party campaigns have started, as such, the command in conjunction with other sister services have concluded plans to emplace adequate security for all political parties to make their campaigns free of any intimidation across the length and breadth of the state”, he said.

Odama, who said that he is in the state to work to sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state, asked criminally-minded persons to retrace their steps or relocate from the state.

The commissioner of Police, however, said he would respect the democratic tenets in waging war against crimes and criminality in the state.

“By the same token, I want to use this medium to advise would-be lawbreakers and criminal elements in the state to change their ways and be law-abiding, or pack their bags and baggage and relocate to any state they feel is safe to carry on with their lawless activities.

“We are prepared to work with both state and non-state security actors to police Kwara state with all available human and material resources to ensure peace reigns supreme in the state.

“The command is also ready to advance the community policing mantra of the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba for effective community participation in the arduous task of emplacement of a crime-free society”, he said.