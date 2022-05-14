2023: Boroffice declares for presidency

As party primaries are set to commence, another presidential aspirant, Senator Ajayi Robert Boroffice, has declared his intention to contest for presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Abuja.

Senator Boroffice who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate lamented that after 61 years of independence, Nigeria still grappling with basic problems that dogged the pre-independence era despite enormous human and natural resources.

He noted that at this critical time of Nigeria’s history, there is a need for a visionary leader, a leader with sterling records, a leader without baggage, a leader for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religious and gender with the courage to navigate the country out of problems, stressing that that is why he stepped forward to serve Nigerians.

Boroffice who is also serving a third term in the Senate used the occasion to unveil his agenda for the development of Nigeria.

According to him “my agenda for the development of Nigeria is codified in four pillars of Security, Economic Development, Education and Human Resources Development and Anti-Corruption Crusade.”

The presidential aspirant also stressed that the agenda has 9-point policy priorities as captured in the National Development Plan which include; improved security for all, enlarged agriculture output for food security, sustainable economy, energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, poverty reduction as well as access to quality education among others.

Prof. Boroface pledged to establish the Ministry of Homeland Security which would be strategically organized to effectively manage Immigration and Border Protection Services, Civil Defence and Amnesty and Rehabilitation Programmes.

He promised to focus on jobs by encouraging the manufacture of Nigerian goods by directing the federal government to prioritise made in Nigeria goods over imported goods.

“I will pursue public sector reforms and create enabling environment for the private sector to drive job creation”, he said.

The Chairman of the occasion Alhaji Umaru Danni who is also the Director-General of the Buhari Support Group described Senator Boroface as an active supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari adding all the Buhari support groups are solidly behind him to actualise his aspiration.

Danbo also appealed to women in the country whom he claimed are in majority to vote APC again into power for the nation’s overall development.

Tribune Online reports that with the official declaration of senator Ajayi Boroface, the number of current serving senators running for the presidency on the platform of APC are now four.

They are the Senate President Ahmad Lawan from Yobe State, Ibikunle Amosun from Ogun State, Rochas Okorocha from Imo state and Ajayi Boroface from Ondo State.

The declaration ceremony was witnessed by some traditional rulers from Indonesia state as well as APC members.

