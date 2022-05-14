Toyin Adekeye’s ‘Bigger Than Africa’ debuts on Netflix

Nigerian-born Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Toyin Adekeye, has launched the screening of his cultural documentary, ‘Bigger Than Africa,’ on Netflix.

According to a statement from Adekeye’s Motherland Productions USA, the cultural documentary features foremost and most prominent Yoruba culture enthusiasts including the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

Adekeye also noted that the documentary made its debut on Netflix today Friday, May 13, 2022.

Other traditional leaders also spotlighted in the film include Ooni of Ife, the Alaketu of Ketu, King of Port Novo, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, and Prof Wole Soyinka, Prof Wande Abimbola, Chief Mrs Nike Okundaye, Fayemi Elebuibon, Femi Kuti amongst others.

The statement also revealed that the well-researched documentary will give expose the historical influence of Yoruba culture and how it transcends continents and connects the Black diaspora.

Speaking on the film, Adekeye described the documentary as a necessary legacy for the Yoruba heritage. The Los Angeles Film School alumnus has continued to get accolades for ‘Bigger Than Africa,’ which has screened at film festivals worldwide winning multiple awards including Charlotte Black Film festival, AFI World Peace Initiative Cannes, and Silicon Valley African film festival amongst others.





The documentary is distributed by KAP film and management agency EGMNY.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Toyin Adekeye’s ‘Bigger Than Africa’ debuts on Netflix