2023: Awosika defects to PDP, decries level of insecurity in country

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senatorial aspirant of the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Dr Tola Awosika, on Thursday, dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The defection followed his last week’s resignation from the ruling APC in the state, said he joined politics not because he was desperate to contest or attain a position.

He, however, said he was in politics because of his passion to see a better society where both young and old are living peacefully with unfettered access to basic necessities needed to live meaningful and productive lives.

Announcing his defection, Awosika in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Segun Adesemoye, said he decided to join PDP to join hands with other progressives to rebuild the country.

Awosika stated that his interest in politics is to support the unity and progress of the country and also promote good governance and democracy and work for improved welfare of the people and sustainable development of their communities.

Awosika decried the level of insecurity in this country, describing the attendant loss of lives as grossly unacceptable, called for urgent proactive measures to stem the tide.

Loyalists and supporters of Dr Tola Awosika and all members of the TEA Movement has been directed to join the PDP in their various wards and local governments across the state.

He said arrangements to register at his ward have commenced and said a date for official declaration will be announced shortly.

Awosika lost the APC ticket to Niyi Adegbonmire who polled 144 votes to defeat his closest rival, the immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura who got 88 votes, while Awosika polled 44 votes.

