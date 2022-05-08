2023: Atiku solicits support from Osun people

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday affirmed that he has the right experience to tackle Nigeria’s challenges of insecurity and disunity and vowed to restructure the nation if given opportunity to steer the ship of the country.

He however solicited support in the forthcoming presidential primary and general election to make him fulfil his political promises.

The former vice president who made the affirmation at the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osogbo while on a visit to intimate people of the state on his presidential ambition, however, stated that “I don’t believe I should come to Osun to ask for support because if you vote for me, you vote for yourself.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“There is something that worries me about this state, Osun. In the last election was a disagreement with PDP against PDP that made us lose the election. Now again we are going towards a crisis in 2022. One of the reasons I am here is to appeal for your unity ahead of the poll so that you can win no matter the grievances.

“You can see what disunity cost in the last election and we lost it. Don’t let us repeat the same mistake, I beg of you the leaders and chieftains of the party. This election is the stepping stone to the general election and it is very key.

“I make this appeal to you the caretaker chairman. I want to also urge you to support me in the forthcoming primary election and general election.

“I have the right experience to tackle the Nigeria challenges of insecurity and disunity. When our administration led by Olusegun Obasanjo came in, we had similar challenges and we are able to solve it.”