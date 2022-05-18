2023: APC youth leader invites Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, other presidential aspirants to town hall meeting

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress presidential convention, the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, has invited all the party’s presidential aspirants to a town hall meeting to discuss their plans for the youths if elected.

Israel in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja titled “What do you have for us? – APC Youth Presidential Town” Hall, said the event which will hold in Abuja on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th May 2022, seeks to provide a platform for all the presidential aspirants to share their agenda with the young members of the party.

The APC youth leader said the time has come for the Youth Wing wing to mainstream and prioritize the interest of the progressives youth and by extension the Nigerian youth.

The statement read: “In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the Special Convention/Presidential Primaries to elect the Presidential Candidate of our Great party – The APC. While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC Presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives – if/when elected.

“In light of this, the Office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a “2023 APC Presidential Aspirant Town Hall Meeting with Young progressives” with the Theme: What do you have for the youths?.





“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our Presidential Aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis on – https://youngprogressives.ng/presidentialtownhall/ when the website goes live.”

The statement further announced Sanusi Ohiare and Idris Aregbeas co- Chairmen of the Steering Committee and

Barrister Winifred Chukka as Secretary.

The statement said the steering committee will be supported by technical sub-committees, which would be announced later.