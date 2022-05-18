(BREAKING): Court strikes out FG’s new charges against Kanu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has just struck out the newly amended six-count charge preferred against Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government following the withdrawal of the charge by the FG.

The withdrawal came after Kanu’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) complained to the court that the prosecution is trying to delay processes by continuous amendment of the charge against his client.

Ozekhome told the court that this is the 7th time the FG is amending its charge.

Justice Nyako concurred to Ozekhome’s submission stating that Kanu is not expected to take plea on those newly amended charges immediately, as he needs time to digest them before doing so.

Details later …