2023: APC guber candidate vows to sustain security in Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial flag-bearer, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna says if voted for as governor, he would increase partnership with the security agencies in order to ensure that Kano people continue to coexist in peace and harmony.

Disclosing this at a Townhall meeting with governorship candidates organised by the Bayero University Kano and other Non-Governmental Organisations held at the Sa’adu Zungur Auditorium, Mambayya House, Dr Gawuna then pledged to sustain and consolidate on the security and peace enjoyed in the State when elected as Governor in the forthcoming election.

He said; “Security brings development and prosperity to the society, therefore we would increase partnership with the security agencies in order to ensure that Kano people continue to coexist in peace and harmony”.

According to him, “His administration would also sustain the development in education through provision of infrastructure, retraining of the teachers and strengthening of the curriculum with vocational skills, entrepreneurial programmes and community participation”.

He further explained to tap from the solid minerals Kano is endowed with as the effort will create jobs and increase internally generated revenue.

Gawuna also promised to continue to support youths and women through empowerment programmes that will make them more productive.

He however assured to give attention to the Health, Water, Agriculture and Environmental sectors.