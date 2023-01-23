Edo residents groan over fuel price hike, scarcity

The Pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as ‘petrol’ has continued to rise in Benin City, the Edo State capital as residents lament the economic effect on them.

At some filling stations visited by our correspondent in Benin Metropolis, a litre of fuel was sold between N290 -N310, this was in spite of the long queue that characterised most of the stations.

Other filling stations visited were under lock and key while fuel attendants waved signs of ‘no fuel’ to customers.

A cross-section of residents who spoke to our correspondent at various filling stations visited called on the Federal Government to prevail on the hike in the price of the product which they described as ‘exorbitant’.

The people claimed that they have to stay in a long queue for several hours before buying the product at a high price.

It was also gathered that a litre of PMS was selling at N179 at NNPC mega Station along Sapele road.

