2023: APC clears Adegoke for Oyo South senatorial primaries

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Screening Committee under the Chairmanship of former Governor of Zamfara State, Mahmood Shinkafi has screened and cleared a frontline senatorial hopeful for Oyo South Senatorial District, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke for the party primaries slated for May 24, 2022.

Speaking after his screening, Adegoke, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), business turnaround expert, said the first hurdle has been successfully conquered.

According to him, the screening has cleared the way for him to face other contenders, adding that with God on his side, his teeming supporters, and the implicit confidence the party leadership has in him, he was confident that the journey to the red chambers has been shortened.

Adegoke, an alumnus of both Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advanced Leadership Program said despite the fact that Ibadan has six local governments and Ibarapa has three, both zones will get the best and equal representation from him.

The Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland and a philanthropist par excellence, while appreciating the leadership of the APC in the state and the senatorial district, he maintained that with his vast experience in the corporate world, international exposure and contact, he would facilitate infrastructural development into the Oyo South senatorial district and the state as a whole.

According to him, “All I ask for is the unity of purpose for that is the weapon with which we will win at the general pools.





“To my teeming supporters across the Oyo South Senatorial District and my well-wishers across the state, I am emboldened by your show of love and commitment. All I can ask for now is for you not to relent in your support for me.

“Your prayers, encouragement and suggestions will be needed most as I assure you that with this screening, victory is already beckoning and I pledged that all the local governments will get the best and equal representation from me”.

The senatorial hopeful insisted that the APC was prepared more than ever before to overwhelmingly take over Oyo state in 2023.

He stated that the ongoing exodus from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC is enough evidence of the fact that the people of the state have embraced the APC because of the calibre of men presently the APC is parading as well as piloting the affairs of the party in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

2023: APC clears Adegoke for Oyo South senatorial primaries

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: APC clears Adegoke for Oyo South senatorial primaries