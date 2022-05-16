Judge tasks private schools managers to recruit responsible staff

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja domestic violence and sexual offences court has tasked private school managers to ensure that they recruit responsible staff to take care of pupils.

The judge gave this advice while delivering a judgement which sentenced a school bus driver, Tony Akpan to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old pupil.

She noted that parents must get value for the money they pay, adding that miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school. The judge held that children are meant to be protected and not be subjected to any assault whatsoever.

Justice Soladoye found the driver of Roy Mind Favour Filled School, UNILAG Estate, Magodo Isheri, guilty as charged.

in her judgment, the judge held that the prosecution had overwhelming evidence to prove the charge of sexual assault against Akpan and his accomplice, Itoro Wilson, the school bus assistant.

The judge sentenced Wilson, to two years imprisonment for assisting the convict to evade justice.





Justice Soladoye stated that the Medical Doctor’s testimony also corroborated the overwhelming evidence before the court.

She ordered that the first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.

The judge said the second defendant, Itoro Wilson, ought to have spoken up and not concealed the truth, adding that the punishment meted out to him would serve as a deterrent to others out there.

“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for felony,” she declared.

Five witnesses testified against the defendants at the trial.

