2023: Anyim shares pan Nigeria vision, promises to restore peace in Zamfara

A former Senate President and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has promised a more unified, safe and a prosperous Nigeria where every citizen would have something doing with equal opportunities for all and where everyone knows what to contribute meaningfully to grow the country.

The former Senate President stated this on Thursday in Abuja while meeting with PDP delegates from Zamfara State led by the PDP state chairman, Col Muhammad Bala Mande (rtd).

He said as Nigeria journeys to recruit a leader that will rescue the country from its present state of insecurity, it is time to restore the dignity of every citizen as the lives of every man matters irrespective of his status in the society. He describes himself as a man of peace saying his presence anywhere brings peace, growth, equity and fairness.

Anyim said he has an advantage over others based on his relationship with every part of the country as he can settle and ‘find home in any part of Nigeria.’

He said his early exposure to the North during his youth service days in the old Sokoto State where he visited every local government which comprises Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States as the coordinator of Youth Mobilisation in the defunct Mass Mobilization for Self Reliance and Economic Recovery (MAMSER) makes him to be at home with Zamfara and its people. He added that Nigeria needs a leader who is humane with knowledge and experience about governance.

He said, “We need a more unified Nigeria, we need a safe and secured Nigeria, we need a prosperous Nigeria where every citizen should fund something doing to earn a living. We need Nigeria of equal opportunity for all and I think that is all you need. Today, I want to say with my knowledge of Zamfara State, I believe that with the right leadership, with the right economic management, Zamfara with the natural resources deposited in that state should be the richest in Nigeria. Today, I also that with an average of 20 people dying in Zamfara everyday, that in every human environment, that was alarming. And because they are ordinary people, it is as if no much is said about them.





“The position I take before all of you is that we all must agree that the lives of every Nigerian matters. Whether that life is that of a big man, small man, ordinary man, unemployed or employed, the lives of every Nigerian matters.

“For me as an aspirant today, you all know my history, you all know my pedigree, you know that wherever I have worked, wherever I step in, peace returns there. Wherever I step in, stability returns there. Wherever I step in, growth and prosperity returns there. Wherever I step in, there is equity and fairness.”

He said the 2023 general elections will be different as it will be an opportunity for Nigerians to bring a leader who will rescue the country from its present state of insecurity and restore the economy back to its pre-2015 era.