2023: Alli-Macaulay loses Lagos Assembly ticket to Segun Folorunso

Incumbent Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker, Hon Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency has failed in her bid to return to the parliament, come 2023, having been defeated in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries by a co-aspirant, Mr Olaitan Segun Folorunso, who polled 12 votes while she scored just four votes.

Three aspirants, including Adesina Ado, who also got four votes, were voted by 20 delegates representing three wards from the constituency.

The returning officer, Mr Akintola Falade, announced Mr Olaitan as the Amuwo Odofin Constituency I winner.

“When we summed up the number of the figures, while Mojisola Alli-Macaulay scored four, Ado Adesina scored four, Folorunso Olaitan scored 12,” he said.

“By virtue of that, we have Hon Olaitan Segun Folorunso as the winner of the primary election conducted today, May 27, at Amuwo Odofin constituency 1,” he declared.

Alli-Macaulay, who is chairman, Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation, was voted into the Assembly in 2019.





She served as councillor, Ward B1, Amuwo Odofin between 2010 and 2013.

