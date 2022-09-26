2023: Again, Peter Obi meets with Obasanjo

By Adam Mosadioluwa

As the 2023 general election approaches, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has once again met with the former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Monday.

The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Peter Obi, in the company of his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 paid a consultation visit to the former president ahead of the forthcoming election.

Taking to his verified Facebook page to share pictures from the recent visit, the former governor of Anambra state appreciated the former president for the opportunity given to him to discuss some important national issues together.

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hold extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier today on arising national interest matters. As usual, the exchanges were forthright and animated,” he posted.



