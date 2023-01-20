2023: 100 observers to monitor election in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
A Non-Governmental Organisation Transition Monitoring Group, (TNG) has recruited 100 observers to monitor the 2023 election in Kogi.

The Kogi State Coordinator of TNG Mrs Akande Racheal Remilekun disclosed this on Friday during an advocacy visit to the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet.

She said the organisation has its structures, system and membership drawn across the 36 states of the federation including FCT Abuja.

Akande added that the organisation is committed to achieving a free, fair and credible electoral processes.

“TMG is an independent civil society organization that has availed itself to observing and monitoring Nigeria elections since 1999 and with all preparedness to do same with the 2023 general elections and beyond.

“We have had lined up activities that will ensure a peaceful and credible pre-elections, election period and post election as our observers are not just recruited but trained with outstanding checklists performance to update TMG National Situation room with all happenings across the local government of the state.”

Responding, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet said the commission is fully prepared for next month general election.

Longpet said the Commission has learnt from the mistake from the off season election conducted in other states, adding that, their won’t be any room for electoral malpractice in the forthcoming election.

Dismissing the fear that election will not hold in February, Longpet assured Nigerians that, the commission will not relent to ensure that, Nigerians exercise their franchise at the stipulated date.

