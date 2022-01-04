2022: Nigerian workers will counter unfair government policies —Okon, ASCSN President

Federal civil servants will withdraw their services without further notice if the government increases the pump price of fuel. The workers also enjoin the Federal Government to stop working against productivity and Nigeria’s progress with acts of insincerity especially with workers welfare. Dr. Tommy Etim Okon, the National President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), who disclosed this in an interview with CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, also hinted that workers expect automatic and noiseless upward review of minimum wage, this year (2022). Excerpts:

The two labour centres (NLC and TUC) have declared a nationwide warning protest on January 27 against government’s proposed plan to increase fuel pump price to N340, are federal civil servants indifferent to this planned action?

If the government sees it as its right to increase the pump price of petroleum products, workers will also see it as their right to withdraw their services. Their proposed policy action is not a crime, our own planned counter action is also not a crime. They should know this and also understand that we are not ready to die over an evidently unfair policy action. Because, looking at it from all fronts, you find out that whether it is a strike or protest, workers’ interest is involved and workers’ rights are also involved.

No sane government will look at the economic realities and insist on removing subsidy. For me, I don’t even know whether there is anything like subsidy, because they have been singing about subsidy removal since the days of Abraham Lincoln. Months ago they told us they have removed subsidy totally and pegged the price of petroleum product at N162 per litre. So coming back to contemplate removing subsidy again is confusing.

The only commodity the formal and informal economy cannot do without is fuel. That is what you see everyone use; hairdressers, transporters, etc. So if you sit wherever it is you are and decide to take away this from the reach of the ordinary citizens, you think you will have peace? You think the country will prosper and you think that is the best way to run the economy? So, I think our government needs to rethink because they have been having this policy summersault and it seems there is no headway.

Government really needs to stop bringing up policies that breed poverty in the country. It really doesn’t make sense that the government will every now and then decide on pursuing policies that will rather hamper workers’ welfare. Most of the government’s policies are not productivity-driven. They tend to affect Nigeria’s progress in the real sense. Workers are fed up and are ready to counter any policy that hinders welfare enhancement, productivity. It is shameful that the economic policies of the government in no small measure cause poverty to workers and Nigerians at large.

Many union leaders like you expressed disappointment at government over workers’ welfare issue in 2021. From the issues of incessant strikes due to unfulfilled agreements, to minimum wage especially in the states, what is your take on this?

Workers have been overstretched by double taxation and unjust policies that have grossly affected them. Even with the issue of minimum wage, some state governments are still recalcitrant, and it worries us as leaders.

Governors swore to protect lives and property, which also includes workers’ welfare and well being. For those who are clamouring that labour matters should be taken out of exclusive legislation, the reality of what workers go through in some states is evident that it will be worse if that idea materialises. It also means that the propagators of that don’t mean well for Nigerian workers.

We’re also concerned about those state governors acting in manners that are unjust, unfair, and inhumane to their workers. We urge them to live up to expectation. They should ensure workers are paid their entitlements; by so doing, give the workers hope that 2022 would be fine and better.

Frankly, we are really concerned about the poverty level seen among Nigerian workers. I want to believe that the government is also concerned because no sane government will not mean well for its workers. 2021 is gone but in this 2022, we’re looking forward to an improvement in the minimum wage. And our own position is that government should make the review automatic.

This is because by doing so, you know level one to six, seven to 10 and others. You know what is expected of each of the levels to earn. So why call for negotiation or renegotiation when it has already been stated in the constitution and it is agreed that every five years the minimum wage should be reviewed? Why don’t you do it automatically; that is by awarding the required percentage across board.

It should be once it is five years, the process will automatically take effect. This will surely put a stop to the frivolous media hype of minimum wage review that always results in an increase in prices of goods in the market. By increasing workers’ salary, you don’t have to be blackmailing the workers. If you make it automatic, people will come and see that their salaries have been enhanced, like it is done in the private sector. No man in the street will know. We should by now do away with the process of going back to negotiating table and so on.

However, looking back at COVID-19, and how it affects the psyche of workers, the economic fabrics of all the nations of the world, you will see that our government had tried. For instance, workers on level one to 12 were asked to remain at home for months but the government ensured that they meet their payment so we need to give credit and kudos to the government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…