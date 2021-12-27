2022: Ibadan family heads hold prayer session for Makinde, Ibadanland

IBADAN family heads under the aegis of Authentic Mogaji of Ibadanland are set to organise a prayer session for Ibadanland and the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde for a prosperous year 2022.

The family heads said this became necessary in order to further enjoy continuous peace, progress and development of Ibadanland and the state at large.

In a statement issued by their spokesperson, Chief Wale Oladoja, the family heads said the enviable achievements of Governor Makinde across the state should be commended by all the sons and daughters, including residents of the state.

The statement reads: “We are organising the prayers for the betterment of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general. We are all witnesses to the unprecedented development in our dear state. Today, workers and pensioners are enjoying benefits of their sweat every month and even receiving 13th month salary. This is commendable.

“The prayers will hold in the presence of major stakeholders in Ibadanland, three major religious leaders and well wishers. The Christian, Muslims and traditionalists are expected to pray for prosperous year 2022. The prayers is expected to hold at Ibadan house, Yemetu, Ibadan.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…