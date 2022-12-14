2022 FashionRave party holds in ground style

​ Renowned fashion brand in Lagos, DLXdesigns, has hosted the 2022 edition of the annual FashionRave event in Lagos.

The colourful event, a shop and drink party where a series of assorted designs of DLXdesigns were displayed, held at Henod luxury Hotels, Abule-Egba Lagos.

This year's edition had in attendance many notable personalities such as ace musician Shanko Rashidi, and theater practitioners like Veteran Nollywood award-winning actor, director, and filmmaker, Rasaq Olasunkanmi Olayiwola popularly known as Ojopagogo and Ayò Olaìyá.

Other attendees include the CEO of Alhatiq Travel and Tours, Yemish Food, Sharp Travels, House of Ariks and many other business owners.

Speaking on the rationale behind the event, CEO of DLXdesigns, Adeyemi Adeleye, said: "The event is an avenue to show our designs at discounted prices and also to wine and dine with teeming friends and clients of DLXdesigns.

“While doing this, various gifts were shared to appreciate them. The event was also an opportunity for other business owners to network just as some also had the chance to meet and greet their favourite celebrities.”