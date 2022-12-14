2022 FashionRave party holds in ground style

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Senate set to whittle down Buhari’s powers on removal of EFCC chairman
The Senate, on Tuesday, considered a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act to whittle down the president’s power to sack the head of the anti-graft agency…
For many people especially those on a diet, fats, oils and carbohydrates are seen as the enemies of healthy living and a banging body while protein is categorised as the good element for healthy diet. Indeed, many put proteins on the same level…
Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is among the latest modern technological devices introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the bid to enhance the integrity of the nation’s electoral system…
The Most Dangerous Thing To Toy With Is Not Ethnicity, It Is Religion —Dogara
FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi, speaks on the battle for 2023 presidency, same-faith ticket, presidential ticket controversy…