2022 FashionRave party holds in ground style

Arts and Reviews
By Tribune Online
Renowned fashion brand in Lagos, DLXdesigns, has hosted the 2022 edition of the annual FashionRave event in Lagos.
The colourful event, a shop and drink party where a series of assorted designs of DLXdesigns were displayed, held at Henod luxury Hotels, Abule-Egba Lagos.
This year’s edition had in attendance many notable personalities such as ace musician Shanko Rashidi, and theater practitioners like Veteran Nollywood award-winning actor, director, and filmmaker, Rasaq Olasunkanmi Olayiwola popularly known as Ojopagogo and Ayò Olaìyá.
Other attendees include the CEO of Alhatiq Travel and Tours, Yemish Food, Sharp Travels, House of Ariks and many other business owners.
Speaking on the rationale behind the event, CEO of DLXdesigns, Adeyemi Adeleye, said: “The event is an avenue to show our designs at discounted prices and also to wine and dine with teeming friends and clients of DLXdesigns.
“While doing this, various gifts were shared to appreciate them. The event was also an opportunity for other business owners to network just as some also had the chance to meet and greet their favourite celebrities.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Senate set to whittle down Buhari’s powers on removal of EFCC chairman 

The Senate, on Tuesday, considered a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act to whittle down the president’s power to sack the head of the anti-graft agency…

 

Effects Of Too Much Protein

For many people especially those on a diet, fats, oils and carbohydrates are seen as the enemies of healthy living and a banging body while protein is categorised as the good element for healthy diet. Indeed, many put proteins on the same level…

 

Who Is Afraid Of BVAS?

Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is among the latest modern technological devices introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the bid to enhance the integrity of the nation’s electoral system…

 

The Most Dangerous Thing To Toy With Is Not Ethnicity, It Is Religion —Dogara

FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi, speaks on the battle for 2023 presidency, same-faith ticket, presidential ticket controversy…

 

You might also like
Arts and Reviews

Chronicle of a reporter’s travels, travails, triumphs

Arts and Reviews

Preserving African culture, traditional heritage our purpose —Ile Adúláwo

Arts and Reviews

Akinfenwa examines ministerial succession in church

Arts and Reviews

Understanding the period of adolescence

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More