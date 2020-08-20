2020 Africa Green Awards, Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation calls for Nominations

The Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation is pleased to announce the call for nominations for the 2020 Africa Green Awards.The “Africa Green Awards” was initiated to recognise, inspire, celebrate and support distinguished young entrepreneurs in the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector who are using innovative ideas to solve problems in ways to achieve a circular economy and sustainable development with a focus on outstanding environmental accomplishment, excellent and Innovative eco-driven products and climate & environmental driven initiatives.

The vision is for the Award to become the reference point for recognising excellence, global best practices, brilliant leadership and professionalism of young individuals in the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector in Africa.

It is unique as it seeks to award and recognise distinguished young entrepreneurs within a special niche which is the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector, whilst promoting excellence and sustainable development across Nigeria and the African continent at large.

The award ceremony offers a comfortable and ideal location for young entrepreneurship and industry decision-makers to exchange ideas, discuss strategies and explore business opportunities.

Nominations are invited for categories of award to be submitted on or before the deadline –17th September 2020.

THE CATEGORIES

Africa Green Media Award

The importance of media practitioners in the green sector cannot be overemphasized, this award is aimed at recognizing their efforts toward sustainability as they use their voices and pens to amplify the issues faced by several people and create awareness for climate change in their respective African countries.

This award is open to individuals from TV stations, magazine and newspaper outlets, online platforms and radio stations that have done or are doing episodes, reports, publicity, film or music on the environment with the potential to bring constructive change and to broadly increase public awareness and understanding of issues focusing on the environment in Africa.

Green Female Award

The contributions of women in socio-economic development have not been duly recognized. It begins at the family and community levels where women have been playing the role of managing resources for centuries. Women depend on and are direct users of natural resources. As such, they are the most affected by environmental degradation. Women have been coming up with meaningful solutions, sustainable alternatives and conservative measures to solve environmental challenges. The Green Female Award Category aims to shine the light on the innovative and creative ways young African women are changing the world.

All over Africa, women are working hard and pioneering the vision to rescue the environment from the brink of collapse. They are championing the cause to preserve our planet. They are unstoppable and the Green Female Award Category recognizes their consistent efforts in the Green sector.

Under 40 Green Award

No one is ever too old to do amazing things. Nonetheless, most policies and programs focus on celebrating the contributions of youth under 35. The need to raise the bar to accommodate people who are courageous and determined to help create a better future through the green sector as they grow older is even more urgent in Africa where socio-economic dynamics constrain people from achieving their best at an early age. This award category encourages those who discover their purpose later in life. It is never too late to start, especially in the environmental and agricultural sector where each and every little contribution makes a great impact.

Do you know any young African contributing towards the Green sector and would like to nominate such individual, kindly visit https://eetfoundation.org/africa-green-awards/

For further enquiries, reach out to us via awards@eetfoundation.org or call Oyinkansola on 07086303133.

