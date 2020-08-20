LASU Centre of Excellence graduates 38 on e-learning platform

THE Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE), Ojo, has graduated its first set of students who participated in a three-month intensive short course programme on e-learning classroom arrangement and management platform.

They are 38 in number, and they include doctoral and master’s degree holders from four African countries, including Burundi, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

They were presented with their certificate at the virtual graduation ceremony on Monday. Thirty-one of them had distinction.

In his welcome address, the director of the centre and facilitator-general, Professor Peter Okebukola, said all the graduands had been thoroughly baked with requisite knowledge and skills to set up digital classrooms that will not only be interactive but effective.

He reaffirmed that for academics, especially at the tertiary level, to remain relevant and effective in performing their roles now and in the future, they have to embrace ‘blended classrooms’ learning.

This he explained is a combination of the regular face-to-face classroom lectures and the virtual/online mode.

Okebukola noted that online learning is not only about use of Zoom and WhatsApp, but includes use of courseware, digital library resources, assignments, quizzes\tests, virtual tutorial rooms, learner support, among others.

“And all these graduands have been impacted with all these knowledge and skills which they have equally demonstrated with their students as many of them are lecturers,” he said, adding that it is expedient to produce many more high quality open and distance learning experts for Africa’s socioeconomic development.

In his lecture at the event, the guest speaker and vice chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, said technology has brought revolution not only into education but learning, and that academics would need to play along to remain relevant.

He said though blended classrooms have given room for four models (rotational development, flex, self-designed and enriched virtual models) only e-learning would likely be the future of education because of the attendant challenges besetting conventional schools, including incessant strikes.

Speaking earlier, the vice chancellor of LASU, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, congratulated Okebukola on the achievement and asked the graduands to be confident and innovative as they move on with their endeavours.

