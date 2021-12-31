20-year-old arrested with six guns, suspected kidnapper nabbed in Niger

A 20-year-old suspected gunrunner identified as Musa Yakubu has been arrested by a patrol team attached to Zungeru police division while six locally-made guns were recovered from him.

The suspect was said to have been arrested when the police patrol team attached to Zungeru Division who were on routine patrol along Zungeru-Minna road flagged down the unregistered motorcycle he was riding.

It was further learnt that during search, the suspect was found in possession of six locally-made guns and during interrogation, he allegedly claimed to have bought the guns from someone he did not know his name but who lives in the same village with him.

He was also said to have told policemen during interrogation that he was taking the guns to two men, Adamu Ibrahim and Saidu Abubakar, both living in Beji village in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that stated further that the Case was under investigation, adding that effort was ongoing to apprehend the said Adamu, Saidu and the supplier of the guns.

Also, the long arms of the law has caught up with a 26-year-old suspected kidnapper, identified as Umar Mohammed (alias Babuga Yellow) who was arrested in Gujape village near Beji township in Bosso Local government Area of the state

It was gathered that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to have belonged to group of bandits who specialised in cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom.

Further checks revealed that the suspected kidnapper was said to have mentioned other members of the gang as Bokolore, Ruwance and Giware, who have escaped from police arrest and were presently at large.

It was further learnt that he further confessed that the syndicate was planning to abduct two prominent persons in Garatu village and along Bida-Minna highway after series of cattle rustling escapades said to have been perpetrated by the gang at different locations in Beji, Wushishi and Kataeregi areas of the state.