2022: Shun all tendencies that could widen our disunity, Southern Senators plead with Nigerians

•Say concerted efforts will surmount security challenges

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Senate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

Amidst the security challenges facing the country, the Forum of Senators from the Southern part of the country has appealed to Nigerians to shed all tendencies  that could further wide the gulf of disunity among diverse ethnic and religious groups and distract from the battle against insecurity.

Senator representing Ekiti Central and Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in a statement he personally signed urged all Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever that is currently difficult at present moment will definitely be solved.

He said Nigeria could only savour the expected economic prosperity and gains when unity is guaranteed and security of lives and property is assured for rapid investment.

He added that God does not create human being for hardship because when God created  man and woman in the Garden of Eden, they were created in the midst of Abdundance.

The Governorship Aspirant of APC said, ” I am confident that in the year , there will be prosperity and Abundance for Nigerians. The issue of insecurity and unemployment among our youths will be a thing of the past in this New year.

“I am imploring Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever that is currently difficult at present moment will be resolved.

“God does not create Human being to suffer, when God created the first man and woman, they were created in the midst of Abundance . Therefore , I am rest assured that all our challenges will be tackled in this New year by Almighty God.”

He also appealed to Nigerians to demonstrate more vigour and renewed commitment to national unity and sustenance.

He  said though Nigeria had always  been having its challenges since pre- independence days, but stated that the widening disunity and insecurity have not assumed this frightening dimension, which it said called for concern and  concerted efforts for the country to overcome and become stronger.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…

You might also like
Latest News

We’ll deliver transparent, rancour-free National Convention, Buni assures APC…

Latest News

2022: End terrorism, borrowings, engage innovative young Nigerians ― Reps Minority…

Latest News

Attack on correspondent: PUNCH petitions IGP, demands punishment of erring officers

Latest News

Ikom residents decry non-adherence to streetlights, as police score 80% compliance

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More