2022: Shun all tendencies that could widen our disunity, Southern Senators plead with Nigerians

Amidst the security challenges facing the country, the Forum of Senators from the Southern part of the country has appealed to Nigerians to shed all tendencies that could further wide the gulf of disunity among diverse ethnic and religious groups and distract from the battle against insecurity.

Senator representing Ekiti Central and Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in a statement he personally signed urged all Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever that is currently difficult at present moment will definitely be solved.

He said Nigeria could only savour the expected economic prosperity and gains when unity is guaranteed and security of lives and property is assured for rapid investment.

He added that God does not create human being for hardship because when God created man and woman in the Garden of Eden, they were created in the midst of Abdundance.

The Governorship Aspirant of APC said, ” I am confident that in the year , there will be prosperity and Abundance for Nigerians. The issue of insecurity and unemployment among our youths will be a thing of the past in this New year.

“I am imploring Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever that is currently difficult at present moment will be resolved.

“God does not create Human being to suffer, when God created the first man and woman, they were created in the midst of Abundance . Therefore , I am rest assured that all our challenges will be tackled in this New year by Almighty God.”

He also appealed to Nigerians to demonstrate more vigour and renewed commitment to national unity and sustenance.

He said though Nigeria had always been having its challenges since pre- independence days, but stated that the widening disunity and insecurity have not assumed this frightening dimension, which it said called for concern and concerted efforts for the country to overcome and become stronger.

