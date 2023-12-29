The Federal Government has released a list of where Nigerians can avail themselves of a 50 per cent discount on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.
This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on his X account on Friday.
He wrote, “YULETIDE SUBSIDY: The Federal Government has listed more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy 50% rebate on transport fare for return trips during the festive season.
- Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3
- Abuja – Join from Jabi Park
- Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)
- Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba
- Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro
- Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),
- Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route
- Jos – Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park
- Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu10. Owerri – Join from Somachi Park
- Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park
- Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park
- Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park14. Zakibiam – Join from Heavy Duty Park
- Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park
- Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue,
- Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)18. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan
- Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
- Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.”
