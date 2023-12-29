The Federal Government has released a list of where Nigerians can avail themselves of a 50 per cent discount on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on his X account on Friday.

He wrote, “YULETIDE SUBSIDY: The Federal Government has listed more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy 50% rebate on transport fare for return trips during the festive season.

Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3 Abuja – Join from Jabi Park Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road) Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route), Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route Jos – Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu10. Owerri – Join from Somachi Park Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park14. Zakibiam – Join from Heavy Duty Park Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)18. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom) Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.”

