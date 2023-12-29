The Lagos State Government has announced plans to close the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs on January 9, 2024.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the state government said that the closure is for effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge and is part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that emergency repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge will continue with the closure of Lyana OworonshokiAdeniji Adele by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“The closure is for effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge and is part of the ongoing work that started in November, focusing on fixing the ramps, and now the remaining parts of the bridge will also be repaired.

“For ease of commuting, the following arrangements have been made: from midnight to noon, the bridge is open for Mainland to Island travel, while those who intend to come from the island to the mainland are advised to use Eko Bridge.

“Conversely, from noon to noon, motorists will be able to access the bridge from the island to the mainland, while those that want to go from the mainland to the island will have to use the Eko Bridge.”

