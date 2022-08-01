20 customers win N200,000 each in UBA Kiddies, Teens draw

IN its bid to encourage children savings and extend financial inclusion to the kids, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) over the weekend rewarded twenty (20) customers with Two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) worth of scholarship each in its Kiddies and Teens raffle draw.

At the Kiddies Bumper draw which was held at UBA House on 28, July 2022, several kids and teens participated online by following the live streaming on the bank’s Facebook page.

The winners were selected by a raffle draw system from a pool of qualified customers. Some of the winners include: Salihu Yakubu, Simeon Thankgod Ofomona, Ireoluwa David Adenirola among others.

UBA Kiddies is a savings account designed for parents or guardians with children between ages zero to twelve years who intend to put money aside (save) for their wards either for a short or long term.

Parents or guardians manage the account on behalf of the children. This account is available in two variants – Full and Lite.

According to the bank, “Parents with a standing instruction to pay N10,000 every month for at least six months into their Kids or Teens account qualify for the draw.”

Customers with UBA Kiddies Account can make withdrawals but if there are more than four withdrawals in a month, the account is disqualified from interest payment for that month.

During the draw, the online participants who were asked questions about the latest expansion landmark made by the UBA group and those who answered correctly were rewarded with N5,000.

The lender recently extended its operations to the United Arab Emirates with the official launch of its new branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

UBA, which is known as Africa’s global bank, until the latest expansion of its operation had for over seven decades, operated in 20 African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and France.

The UBA (DIFC Branch) according to the bank, would operate under the Category 4 licence and would be regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the financial regulatory agency of the special economic zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre.

