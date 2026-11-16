At least 20 arrested during Gen Z protest in Berlin

At least 20 people have been arrested during a Generation Z demonstration in Berlin, Germany, following clashes between police officers and protesters, authorities have said.

The protest, organised under the banner “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z takes charge), took place on Saturday and attracted pro-Palestinian activists who chanted slogans against Israel and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Berlin police said the demonstration resulted in several confrontations, including incidents involving pyrotechnics. Video footage shared on social media platform X appeared to show riot police officers pushing and beating a group of demonstrators inside a subway carriage.

Initial reports on Saturday put the number of arrests at 22. However, a police spokesperson said the figures were still being processed and could change.

Police also recorded 28 criminal complaints over alleged offences including disturbing the public peace, physical assault, resisting law enforcement officers and violations of explosives regulations.

About 700 police officers were deployed to manage the demonstration.

According to the police spokesperson, at least three officers sustained injuries during the protest. Authorities did not provide information on whether any demonstrators were injured.

During the march, participants also chanted slogans against the police, with officers reporting that anti-police chants were heard on several occasions.

The latest demonstration comes amid a series of youth-led protests in Germany, with organisers preparing for a wider Europe-wide youth strike scheduled for November 20.

In Berlin, organisers have registered an expected turnout of 15,000 participants. Demonstrations are also anticipated in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Great Britain.

The planned mobilisation is expected to bring young people together across several European countries.

Earlier, on November 1, German police arrested more than 200 people following violent clashes in several cities after largely peaceful Generation Z demonstrations.

The unrest was reported in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin, where smaller groups described as radical erected barricades and clashed with police.

The main demonstrations, organised by the Gen Z Regelt initiative in more than 30 cities, attracted tens of thousands of young people.

Participants called for increased education funding, measures to ease the rising cost of living and opposition to proposals to revive compulsory military service.

(Anadolu Agency)