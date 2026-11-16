FG targets 2030 deadline as 185 LGAs attain open defecation-free status

The Federal Government is intensifying efforts to achieve an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Nigeria by 2030, with 185 Local Government Areas (LGAs) already attaining the status and Jigawa and Katsina achieving statewide ODF status.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a press briefing on the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, ahead of the 2026 World Toilet Day celebration and the seventh anniversary of the campaign.

Utsev said the achievements reflected the collective efforts of the Federal, State and Local Governments, development partners, civil society organisations, private sector actors and communities.

He, however, said the country still had considerable ground to cover, stressing the need to intensify efforts in the remaining LGAs and sustain the gains already recorded to prevent a return to open defecation.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu had signed the Executive Order on Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2030 and Other Related Matters, 2025, to strengthen coordination, define institutional responsibilities and promote accountability across all levels of government.

He disclosed that the Executive Order would be formally unveiled by Vice-President Kashim Shettima during the World Toilet Day celebration and the seventh anniversary of the campaign on November 19.

Utsev said the Federal Government was engaging state governors to secure stronger political commitment and accelerate implementation of the campaign, noting that state governments had a central role because of their responsibility for the welfare of the people and control of land.

Responding to questions on strategies to sustain the campaign and strengthen financing beyond development partners, the minister said the initiative, launched in November 2019, had moved beyond its initial implementation stage and was now positioned for accelerated progress.

He likened the campaign’s development to an aircraft that had completed its take-off and stabilised, saying the government was determined to increase the pace of implementation with about four years remaining to the 2030 deadline.

“We want to assure Nigerians. It is within that regard that Mr President signed a reaffirmation to end this campaign by 2030. That is to say, we are left with about four years to put an end to open defecation in Nigeria,” he said.

He said the ministry was working towards convening a meeting with state governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to strengthen their commitment to the campaign.

“Whatever we are doing, we must majorly work with them. The development partners are very important, our National Task Group is very important, and the civil society organisations are very important, but the governors own the people and the land. So, they have a major role to play,” he said.

On financing, Utsev said the ministry was encouraging state governments, local governments and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make specific budgetary provisions for sanitation programmes.

He said the government was advocating the inclusion of sanitation as a budget subhead to provide sustainable funding for the campaign and essential facilities, including toilets and handwashing equipment.

“When the campaign took off, state governments, local governments and other establishments, ministries, departments and agencies did not know the importance of this campaign. But now that this has reached them, we are encouraging them to put this as a subhead in their budget,” he said.

The minister identified sustainable financing, reliable data and monitoring, as well as institutional strengthening, as major priorities in the drive towards achieving the 2030 target.

He also called for behavioural change among Nigerians, warning that government interventions would not achieve the desired results without public participation and a commitment to toilet use.

“If the governors are doing their part and the Federal Government is doing its part, but we Nigerians do not have that attitudinal change to know that defecating in the open is a problem to ourselves, then there is no campaign,” he said.

Earlier, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr. Ali Dallah, said the Clean Nigeria Campaign had remained a strategic national intervention for promoting safe, inclusive and dignified sanitation since its launch in November 2019.

Dallah said achieving an open defecation-free Nigeria by 2030 would require sustained political commitment, increased investment in sanitation infrastructure, reliable monitoring and evaluation systems, stronger institutional coordination and continuous behavioural change interventions.

He described the media as an indispensable partner in the campaign, urging journalists to sustain public awareness and amplify the responsibility of governments, communities and individuals in ending open defecation.

“The media remains an indispensable partner in the successful implementation of the Clean Nigeria Campaign. Your capacity to inform, educate, mobilise and influence public opinion is critical to achieving the behavioural and attitudinal changes required to end open defecation,” he said.

As part of activities to mark the anniversary, Utsev announced that the ministry would hold its 2026 Annual Retreat for States on the Clean Nigeria Campaign from November 17 to 18.

The retreat, themed “Accelerating and Sustaining Progress: Financing, Data, and Systems for a Fully ODF Nigeria,” will bring together Federal and State Governments, development partners and other sanitation stakeholders to review implementation progress, share experiences and develop strategies for achieving nationwide ODF status.

The World Toilet Day celebration and seventh anniversary of the campaign will hold on November 19 under the theme “Sanitation and Gender Equality.”

The minister said the celebration would provide an opportunity to renew commitments to inclusive sanitation and recognise LGAs that had made progress towards attaining ODF status.

He urged state governors, local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders, development partners, private sector organisations and community leaders to strengthen their support for the campaign.

Utsev reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian had access to safe, accessible and dignified sanitation, stressing that ending open defecation required collective responsibility.

“A Clean Nigeria is a Healthier Nigeria, and a Healthier Nigeria is central to the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.