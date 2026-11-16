Police chaplain absolves Tinubu of blame for economic, other challenges

The Chaplain of the Lagos State Police Command, Mallam Ibrahim Dikko, has absolved President Bola Tinubu of blame for the myriad challenges confronting Nigeria, including the country’s dwindling economic fortunes, saying the nation’s fundamental problem lies in the mindset of its citizens.

Dikko stated this while delivering a lecture titled “Transforming Legacy into Impact: Building Healthy Households, Strengthening Institutions and Multiplying Generational Impact” at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Gala Night of the National Old Students’ Association (NOSA) of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, held at NOSA Hall, Olivet Heights Campus, Oyo.

He argued that there was nothing fundamentally wrong with Nigeria or the government in power, but that the country’s challenges were rooted largely in the mindset of its people.

He submitted that Nigeria’s fundamental problem was “in between our two ears, the way citizens think, interpret experiences, and relate with one another.”

He emphasised that every societal defect originated from the home, noting that individuals did not arrive at schools, workplaces, associations or government as blank sheets of paper, but with habits, values and relationship patterns formed in their households.

“The biggest government is me and you. Your family, my family is the biggest government. If we can get our homes right, then we will get the society better, including the government, the churches, and the mosques,” Mallam Dikko said.

He therefore proposed a structured partnership between NOSA and Olivet Baptist High School to mentor teachers, strengthen marriages and family foundations, and introduce peer mediation clubs to help students discover their identities, gifts and purpose before graduation.

Drawing lessons from the biblical account of the Rechabites and the leadership missteps of David and Hanun, he urged the alumni to focus on the ‘invisible’ 95 per cent of trust, shared identity and institutional systems, rather than merely the ‘visible’ five per cent of buildings and elections.

He also called on the media to champion a national movement for mindset reorientation.

In his remarks, the National President of NOSA, Mr Ayobami Olubiyi, disclosed a 10-year strategic development plan, which includes taking over the management of the school from the state government.

He said an eight-member committee had been set up to midwife the process and interface with the Nigerian Baptist Convention and the Oyo State Government under Governor Seyi Makinde.

He listed the committee members as Dr Olusegun Ahmadu, Mr Gbolahan Labinjo, Agba Akin Adebayo Adesope, Mr Taiwo Okeowo, Justice Foluke Awolalu, Mr Adebiyi Aderinto, Prof Taiwo Osipitan and Mr Akin Oladeji.

According to him, the move was not merely about government failure, but about old students giving back to renew ageing facilities built in the 1950s and 1960s and restore the institution’s historic standard.

He noted that NOSA was targeting about N2 billion through its Partnership of Olivetians vehicle to execute infrastructure renewal and complement the government’s payment of teachers’ salaries.

Speaking on the theme for the year, he said, “What propelled this, like I said, is the book of Habakkuk that talks about vision, because where you lack vision, you can’t do anything. So, we have vision, and the vision, when you have it, you have got to write it down. And that’s why we said, ‘Okay, everything we need to do is all documented, these are the pathway to our success.’ And it’s that pathway to success that I want to follow through.

“Let government do their own things and we appreciate it, they’re paying the teachers, whatever infrastructure that we need to put in place, yes, we will, and God will help us to make that happen.

“What we are trying to do is to see how we can take over the management of the school between now and May 2027, under a 10-year master plan to restore its old glory through a Partnership of Olivetians framework”.

The NOSA president commended his executive team, including the First Vice President, Dr Oluseyi Babatunde Ojo; Second Vice President, TPL Adedayo Adeleke; and Programmes Committee Chair, Dr Rashida Adeyemi, for driving the association’s vision, which he said inspired an impressive turnout of members at the non-elective AGM.

In her remarks, the First Vice President of NOSA, Dr Seyi Ojo, expressed gratitude for what she described as a highly successful 2026 AGM, noting that the event recorded an unusually impressive turnout for a non-elective year.

She said, “It’s only during election year that we normally record this large number, but the turnout this year was very impressive. What that tells us is that our members are actually seeing the effort the Excos are making to improve their association, and they are ready to align with the vision of the Excos,”