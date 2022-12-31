19,000 sign petition against Tangale dog consumption carnival in Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to prohibit the killing of dogs in Gombe by an organisation working under the auspices of the Coalition for Cruelty-Free Africa (CONDEMN).
The group claimed that 19,000 individuals had signed a petition asking for the State’s dog slaughter events to be outlawed in a news release made available to Tribune Online on Saturday.
The group has expressed strong opposition to the Tangale Dog Slaughter event that is scheduled to take place throughout the nation from January 1 to 2.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…
Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy
LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…
FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts
The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawals from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…
Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss
The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…
Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally
LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…
EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits
As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…
“We are urging the Nigerian President Buhari and the Nigerian Government and the police authorities to take immediate action to stop the slaughtering of dogs and cats for human consumption in Nigeria which is DEADLY to Animals and Public Health. The well-being of the people and the Dogs and Animals of Nigeria are in DANGER.”
“We urge you to outlaw the Dog and Cat meat trade with also rabies at a high level in Nigeria and especially Gombe this needs to be taken seriously and action taken to prevent this BARBARIC Animal Cruelty event from taking place.
“They (organisers) need to stop organising and promoting the sickening brutality, slaughter, and consumption of Dogs.
“Animal cruelty does NOT appease the gods and it’s NOT culture or tourism and like many outdated and harmful practices From the past these barbaric animal cruelty trades must be Abolished”
“There is no place for animal cruelty in the 21st century,” they said.