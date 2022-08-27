17 Nigerian scholars complete TetFund sponsored postdoctoral training at MSU, Baltimore

The first set of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund) sponsored Postdoctoral Fellows have successfully completed their tenure at Morgan State University (MSU), Baltimore.

The 17 Scholars who were selected from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria have been under the mentorship of Morgan Faculty.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Director, Office of Global Partnerships-Africa Morgan State University, Professor Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, the first cohort of TetFund sponsored postdoctoral fellows completed their tenure at MSU on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022.

“They have since last year been under the mentorship of Morgan Faculty. Seventeen in number from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria, they learned the arts and science of research, grant writing, evidence based research methodology, access to MSU state of the art laboratories, engaged in experiential learning, teaching pedagogy and cultural immersion.”

In his remarks, the Group Leader, Dr. Racheal Agbonna, observed that: “the experience is the most enriching in my career; my group is deeply appreciative of the opportunities and the visionaries.

“As an institution, we are delighted to have as a partner, TetFund, and will always execute the mandate of providing access to the people and government of Nigeria in its quest to developing the skills and capacity of its teaching staff.

In his admonition, the AVP International Affairs, Dr. Astatke tasked the Fellows to retrain others; maintain the partnership through continued collaborative research.

Speaking further, Dr. Tijani, who admonished the Fellows to continue to be good Ambassadors of their institutions and their nation, assured that: “As a win-win partnership, Morgan Faculty like Dr. Damoah, Dr. Bista and Dr. Rahman continue with the Research Fellows on research and grants.

“The idea of mentoring without borders, is part of fulfilling President Wilson’s vision.

“Some MSU Faculty will be sponsored to spend time in Nigeria as part of continuity and win-win mantra shortly.

“Morgan expects 50+ second cohort of postdoctoral fellows in various disciplines by December.

“In addition, another batch of 60 sponsored PhD students were admitted and have commence have commenced hybrid classes.

“They are the fourth cohort of doctoral students sponsored by TetFund at MSU.

“We can say the vision of President David Kwabena Wilson has gained strong foundation, and the mission of Africa as the centerpiece of MSU transformative Strategic Plan is in the right direction,” he noted.