Lagos/Owerri bound Air Peace aircraft suffers bird strike

An Air Peace Lagos/Owerri bound has suffered bird strike which caused the aircraft to make an air return back to Lagos.

Confirming this in a statement, the airline declared: “This is to inform the flying public and our esteemed customers that Air Peace flight P47154, which departed Lagos at 12:00hrs today, August 27, 2022, for Owerri, could not land due to a bird strike that got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear.

“The strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear which made the pilots follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos where they landed the aircraft safely without any incident.

“Passengers disembarked normally and another aircraft has been deployed to operate the flight.”

The airline apologised for the inconveniences the development caused to all passengers affected by this situation even as they assured of strict compliance with established safety standards.