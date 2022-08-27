Lagos/Owerri bound Air Peace aircraft suffers bird strike

Latest News
By Shola Adekola - Lagos

An Air Peace Lagos/Owerri bound has suffered bird strike which caused the aircraft to make an air return back to Lagos.

Confirming this in a statement, the airline declared: “This is to inform the flying public and our esteemed customers that Air Peace flight P47154,  which departed Lagos at 12:00hrs today, August 27, 2022, for Owerri, could not land due to a bird strike that got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear.

“The strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear which made the pilots follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos where they landed the aircraft safely without any incident.

“Passengers disembarked normally and another aircraft has been deployed to operate the flight.”

The airline apologised for the inconveniences the development caused to all passengers affected by this situation even as they assured of strict compliance with established safety standards.

You might also like
Latest News

17 Nigerian scholars complete TetFund sponsored postdoctoral training at MSU,…

Latest News

TMG condemns nominations of party chieftains as INEC/REC Commissioners

Latest News

FG reiterates commitment to restructure medical institutions to global standards

Latest News

FG moves to address security threats posed by explosive remnants in North-East

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More