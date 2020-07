16 killed, N40.6m property destroyed in Kano fire incidents in June

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed 16 persons killed in the state and property worth N40.6 million destroyed in various fire incidents in June.

The service, however, said it saved 71 lives and property worth N120 million in 51 fire incidents recorded in June in the state.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Muhammed disclosed that the service also received 50 rescue calls and nine false alarms from the residents within the period under review.

He attributed the fire incidents to a road accident; use of inferior electrical appliances as well as the poor application of boiling ring, electrical appliances and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Mohammed advised the residents of the state to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances to avoid fire incidents and urged parents to monitor their wards to discourage swimming in ponds and exposing themselves to hazards. (NAN)

