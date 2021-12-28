150 Ekiti farmers receive tutelage on safe fertiliser application

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), recently organised a two-day sensitisation programme for 150 farmers in Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun Federal Constituency, Ekiti State on safe fertiliser application.

The training which was facilitated by the lawmaker representing Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun Federal Constituency, Ekiti State, Hon Fatoba Olusola, was conducted by Adeola A.A.A. Global Concept Nigeria Ltd.

The goal of the training was to strategically sensitise the selected farmers in Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun Federal Constituency Ekiti State on how to safely apply fertiliser to improve their farms’ productivity

The training held recently in Ado-Ekiti, with an opening ceremony which was attended by the participants, Hon Fatoba represented by Hon Dele Olanipekun, Dr Olufemi Olabanji, and Mr Adeniyi Coker, among others.

Dr Olufemi Olabanji, Lead Consultant, Adeola Global Concept, in his remarks, lauded the Federal Government, the management of Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute and the lawmaker representing Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun Federal Constituency, Ekiti State for facilitating the training.

He said that Adeola Global Concept was ready to provide top-quality training, as he urged the participants to pay attention and be prepared to put the training’s lessons into practice.

In his remarks, Hon Olanipekun, extended the goodwill message of Hon Fatoba and his commitment to facilitating programmes for farmers in his constituency.

He reiterated that the training was to empower farmers with the knowledge of the science and practice of fertilser application to boost food production which will not only increase their productivity and profitability, but also contribute a significant quota to solving the problem of food insecurity in the nation.

The training featured experienced facilitators, seasoned agronomist and researchers who used interactive and practical display to deliver their content.

The training content covered introduction to agronomy, introduction to fertiliser application, safety practices during and after application of fertiliser and fertiliser measurement. The training also featured practical demonstrations on fertiliser handling and application.

The highpoint of the programme was the presentation of bags of fertiliser as starter packs to the participants.