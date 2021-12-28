Disagreement between Amosun govt, Dangote caused loss of $16bn refinery to Lagos —Abiodun

OGUN State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the breakdown of discussion between Dangote and the immediate past administration in the state led to the loss of a $16 billion Dangote refinery to Lagos State.

He, however, said his administration is working towards ensuring that the state takes advantage of its oil rich deposit and becomes an oil producing state.

The governor gave the position in the lecture he delivered at the second and third convocation ceremony of the Mountain Top University, with the topic, ‘Quest for Excellence: The Nexus of Faith, Knowledge and Resilience.’

Abiodun expressed disappointment that Ogun lost $16 billion Dangote refinery to Lagos after a break in discussion between the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration and Dangote.

While also noting that he had the privilege to work as the chairman of the Olokola Free Trade Zone that was meant to have the refinery sited in the state, Abiodun added that the project was not just conceived with the aim of refining petroleum products only but to take advantage of the mining lease that was awarded around the corridor.

“I worked as chairman of Olokola Free Trade Zone that was meant to have the Dangote refinery sited in Ogun Waterside. However, discussion broke down between Dangote and the then administration, which led to the loss of that project to Lagos State; a $16 billion project was lost to another state.

“That project was conceived with the aim of not just refining petroleum in Ogun, but also take advantage of the mining lease that had been awarded around that corridor that has even not begun to be exploited,” he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the state will become oil producing, saying “we are working assiduously on that, so, I accept this challenge, we will further strengthen our resolve to ensure that we bring Ogun State to oil producing status in the very near future.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!