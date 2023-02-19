By Olayinka Olukoya | Abeokuta

NO fewer than 14 vehicles crashed on Sunday at Kara bridge on different location and time on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, in a statement issued by Chief Route Commander, Florence Okpe, said the first crash involving five vehicles occured at about 3.45am, with total number of 14 persons.

Umar said only two persons were injured in the accident while others escaped unhurt, attributing the suspected cause of tbe accident to excessive speed and brake failure.

The Sector Commander said the second crash happened at 5.00am around Kara bridge, involving two truck vehicles, while the third crash happened at about 6.35 am on the same axis.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the last crash with no life lost.

Umar cautioned motorists especially articulated vehicles on the dangers of brake failure and indiscriminate parking on the highway.

He advised drivers to carry out vehicle parade every morning before embarking on any trip, do the needful by obeying simple rules and regulations.